BYERS, Wilda

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BYERS (Thompson), Wilda Margaret

Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was a longtime member of Crestview Baptist Church. Wilda enjoyed crocheting, fishing and camping, but most of all spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Elaine (Ray) Stephens, son: James (Nancy) Byers Jr., grandchildren: Joshua (Katelyn), Jeremiah, James (Nicole), Julie, Christine, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: James S. Byers, parents: Allen and Lucy (McCullough) Thompson, siblings: Evelyn

Williams, Merna Clarke, Opal Thompson, Shurl Thompson, Hugh Thompson, Glenna Ogino and grandson: Jesse Ruxer. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bearcreek Cemetery. The family will

receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of

services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church. To view the service for Wilda and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

