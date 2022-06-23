BYERLY, Jerome J.



"Jerry"



Age 83, of Waynesville, passed away on June 19, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 21, 1939, the son of the late



Wilbur and Margaret (Scheuerman) Byerly. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife



of 58 years, Elizabeth "Liz" (Meyer) Byerly; children,



Jennifer (Stephen) Grusenmeyer, Greg Byerly, David (Barbara) Byerly and Michael (fiance, Tina Wene) Byerly; grandchildren, Gina (Trent)



Gordon, James Grusenmeyer, Tori Byerly, Jacob Byerly, Gage Byerly, Taylor Byerly and Ian Byerly; great-grandchildren,



Trinity Gordon, Gwen Gordon and Gavin Gordon; sister,



Barbara (the late Robert) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and also many other loving family and friends. He retired from General Motors after 41 years as a Machine Repairman. He was a member of the USBC and IUE CWA, for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, bowling, gardening,



tinkering with various projects and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes. Jerry was greatly loved by all who knew him and he will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-



Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Blessing Service will begin at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's honor to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. To share a memory of Jerry with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com