Butterfield, Virginia

Butterfield (Terry), Virginia Marie



Virginia Butterfield, born December 19, 1924 in Stanford, KY passed peacefully on July 21, 2023 at the age of 98 in Fort Myers, FL. Daughter of Noah & Cloe Terry and wife of 49 years to Marshall. She leaves behind children Gary & wife Lisa, Marsha & husband, Dave, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many other loved ones. Virginia held the distinction of being the eldest member of Macedonia Christian Church where a memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12 noon. In remembrance of Virginia, donations can be made to Macedonia Christian Church, P.O. Box 147, Okeana, OH 45053. Full obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com