Doris L. Butler



8/10/1944 – 11/8/2019



In memory of our



loving mother.



We dearly miss her love,



her laughter, her friendship, and her outspokenness.



She would tell you to look to the Hills from whence cometh your help. Psalm 121.



We love and miss you!



Your children,



Natalie, Anita, and Cathi