Bussert, Kenneth Eugene "Gene"



Kenneth Eugene Bussert "Gene", 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 18th, 2023 at his son's home. He was born October 27th, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Kenneth A. and Alverta L. (Sherrick) Bussert. Gene retired International Harvester after 30 plus years where he worked at a millwright. He enjoyed restoring old cars. He took special care of his hummingbirds being sure they were fed. He was a man of many talents and will be greatly missed and forever loved. Gene is survived by his children: Damon Bussert (Cheryl), Kelly Studebaker (Brian Kinter) and Barry Evans; siblings: Janice Yoakem, Cheryl Martin (James), Sandra White (Doug); grandchildren: Jason Bussert, Kyle Bussert (Jeanie), Aaron Bussert (April), Joshua Studebaker (Peggy), Olivia Clos (Josh), Austin Studebaker, Megan Evans, Jacob Evans and Griffin Evans; great-granchidlren: Aiden, Ava, Rylie, Annabelle, Abriella, Rebecca, Ella, Zander, Aubrey, Rhett and Beckett; special friends: Sonya Bussert, Kenny Kinnaird, Don Fowley, Roger Porter and his beloved companion, Sally. A special thanks to Ohio's Hospice nurses: Carolyn, Julie, Ora and Roxann for their care. Gene is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Wanda L. Bussert and brother-in-law, Carl Yoakem. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 23rd from 10-11 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com