Bussard, Phyllis

Phyllis "Tutie" A. (Howard) Bussard



90, of Farmersville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born December 14, 1932, in Middletown, to the late Norman L. Howard and Ada Marie (Banta) Moyer. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Bussard; granddaughter, Nichole Bussard; great grandson, Simon Prier; and sons-in-law, Dan Moore and Ron Hartman. She is survived by her children, David (Vicki) Bussard, Susan Hartman, Ellen (David) Phillips, and Paul (Mitzi) Bussard; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother, Gordon Howard; and many extended family and friends. Phyllis, a woman of unwavering faith as a member of Farmersville United Church of Christ, lovingly embraced the beauty of life as she delighted in the joys of farm-life, gardening, and sharing her musical talents of singing and playing the piano in community musicals. Phyllis began her professional journey at Farmersville School, where she humbly started as a dishwasher. Through her dedication and commitment to excellence, she rose through the ranks to become the clerk treasurer of Valley View Schools. In 1977, Phyllis and her beloved husband George embarked on a new chapter of their lives, relocating to South Dakota. There, Phyllis continued her working career as the Clerk-Treasurer at Waverly Schools. After returning to Ohio in 1987, she enriched her community through seasonal employment at Stockslager's Greenhouse and lent her talents volunteering at the Eaton public library. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 25 from 1-4PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria 45381. The funeral service will begin at 10:30AM on Monday, June 26 with Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to Affinity Care of Ohio (West Chester), 7681 Tylers Place Blvd, Suite 3 West Chester, OH 45069. www.RLCFC.com



