Bussard, Ernest



Ernest Bussard, 84, of Springfield, passed away August 2, 2023. Funeral services 1 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation 12-1 pm. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com