BUSHU, William M.



Age 87, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. William was born the son of Gerald T. and Anna C. (Holland) Bushu on April 8, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife



Delores; 2 brothers Warren, and Bob Bushu; 2 sisters Peggy Wickham, and Nancy



Matthews. William is survived by his daughters Karen (Chuck) Hanrahan, Regina (Rick)



Rodgers, Carla (Ed) Decker; son Sheldon Bushu; grandchildren Shaunda (Aaron) Brown, Amy (Tom) Minnich, Joe Decker, Paul (Ashley) Rodgers, Heather (JP Bates) Decker, Megan (Tyler) Seybold, Amber (Levi) Runkle, Matt (Emily) Hanrahan, and Kolten Bushu; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlotte North; very special friend Jim Nave; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. William was a loving dad, papaw, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. After 30 years of service with Navistar, William enjoyed a second



career in remodeling local homes. He was a member of the Eagles, and Union Club. William was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed collecting model cars and trucks. His true



passion was sitting on his front porch talking to his neighbors while drinking a Wendy's milkshake. Friends and Family may call on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 6PM – 8PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held on



Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10AM with Pastor Michael Berner officiating. Entombment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



