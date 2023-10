Bush, Linda Louise



Age 79, of Tipp City, OH, passed away October 9, 2023. Funeral service, October 18, 2023 at 11 AM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral