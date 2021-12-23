BUSH, Linda May



Linda May Bush, age 72, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1949, in Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late Raymond and Eloise (nee Flora) Castle. She is survived by her loving husband of over 43 years Kerry Bush;



seven children Michael Castle, Lori Bush, James Payne, Donald Payne, Angie (Rodney) Schrake, Kerry (Shelley) Bush Jr, and Shannon (Joseph) Hornsby; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; ten siblings Peggy Swearingen, Terri Waugh, Raymond Castle, Butch Castle, Elza Castle, Penny Foreman, Norma Humphry, Paul Mayse, Tonya Mayse, and Margaret Hedden. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by three siblings Sandy Buck, Tommy Morell, and Tina Presler. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 9:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Don Dewey officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all of Linda's caregivers including Kaylee Bush, Abigail Fowler, Robert Payton Bush, Loren Riley, Travis Watson,



Charlene Payne, Terri Lynn Waugh, Shannon Hornsby and



especially her husband Kerry.



