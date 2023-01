GREG BUSH



1/6/1963 - 9/23/1985





Dear Greg,The only gift today will be your sweet memories left behind of all the happiness we shared that still echoes in our mind. We wish that you were here today. You would be so loved and kissed, that you would know before you go how much you're loved and missed.



Happy "BIG 6-0" Birthday Greg!



Sadly missed by;



Mom, Dad, Lydia, Chewy, Daughters Nikki, Starlah &



all your family and friends.