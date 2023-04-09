Bush, Geraldine

Bush (Bailey), Geraldine "Geri"



Geraldine "Geri" (Bailey) Bush, age 91, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023, at Walnut Creek Senior Living. Born on August 3, 1931, to the late Lee Roy and Maggie L. (Stratton) Bailey in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Geri enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, and watching her favorite show, Days of Our Lives. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her late husband, Norman. Geri is survived by her son: William T. (Connie) Bush, daughters: Rebecca M. Borger, & Brenda J. (Jim) Halsey, grandchildren: Melissa Bush, Jessica (Joel) Hartman, Brittany (Jason) Rhoades, Corey (Gracie) Jordan, Cody (Leslie) Halsey, & Carson Halsey, great grandchildren: Devin, Trenton, Reagan, Emma, Crossen, Caeden, Jackson, & Jett. In addition to her parents, Geri was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 62 years: Norman Bush, son: Robert W. Bush, and her son-in-law: Theodore P. Borger. A Service will take place at 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

