BUSH, Barbara



Age 63, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home. She was born May 29, 1957, in Middletown, OH, to Robert Brooks and Roberta Centers. She was a cafeteria worker for Madison School District, loved animals and was a loving wife, mother, friend and sister. She is



survived by her husband, Tom Bush; her children, Robby Bush, and Rebecca (Dylan Smith) Bush; and her brothers, Bobby



(Dana) Brooks, Johnny Brooks, and Michael (Barbara) Brooks. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan



Carpenter; in- laws, Jack and Peggy Bush, and brother-in-law, Jackie Bush. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, in memory of Barbara. Condolences may be sent to the family at



