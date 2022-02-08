BUSCHUR, Joan C.



Joan C. Buschur, age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born in Yorkville, Indiana, on April 27, 1929, to Joseph and Loretta (Kuebel) Trossman. Joan was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. On October 24, 1953, in Yorkville, Indiana, she married Joseph Buschur and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1988.



Joan is survived by five children, Sheila (Ken) Spicer, Sandy (Ray) Gundler, Mark (Sarena) Buschur, Brian Buschur, and Joseph Buschur; four siblings, Floyd (Mary Jo) Trossman, Rita Duggins, Rosie (Ralph) Martini, and Violet Trossman; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Samuel, Roger, and Shawn Buschur; one granddaughter, Amity; and six siblings, Lucille, Agnes, Roy, Kenny, Leah, and Mary Trossman.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jacob Day of Freedom Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1766 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

