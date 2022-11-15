BUSCHUR, Ann

springfield-news-sun logo
89, of Dayton, passed away, Friday, November 11, 2022. Ann was born March 11, 1933, in Kentucky, to the late Ray and Mildred (Turner) Abbott. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Norman Buschur in 2019, daughter Teresa Serow, son Raymond Buschur, grandson Mark Waggoner. Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her son Doug (Karon) Buschur, daughter, Janet Ellison, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ann's family will receive friends, Wednesday, November 16 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am, Thursday, November 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, with Fr. Len Wenke, celebrant. Ann will be buried next to her beloved Norman in Calvary Cemetery following Mass. To share a special memory of Ann or leave a message for her family and read the complete obituary, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

