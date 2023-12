Burton, Roberta P. "Bert"



age 89, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30am on January 2, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home , 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, Oh, 45429, with a funeral service to be held following at 11:30am. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com



