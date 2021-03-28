BURTON, Patricia Ann Dixon "Sweetie"



Born July 19, 1954, in Dayton, was called home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Houston, TX. Patricia graduated from Dunbar High School. She earned an Associate



Degree in accounting from Houston Community College in 1995, went on to earn her



Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Houston Baptist University in 2000, and a Master's of Business Administration Degree from LeTourneau



University in 2002. She was a loving mother, grandmother,



sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lillie Dixon; sister, Lois Jackson; granddaughter, Ronique Myers. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her children, Camilla (John) Sutton, Lawrence (Lesley) Burton, Jabari (Janelle) Burton;



grandchildren, Jeremy Bell, Lawrence III, Lauren, Jabria,



Kingston and Keegan Burton, all of Houston; sister, Marvalene Raglin; goddaughter, Vania Moore; Lawrence Burton, Sr., and a host of loving friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday, March 29, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

