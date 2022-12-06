BURTON, J.D.



Age 92 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Brookhaven Retirement Community, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 21, 1929, in Harlan Co., KY, the son of the late Lawrence and Emma (Harrison) Burton. Mr. Burton was a retired Semi Truck Teamster Driver with 30 years of service. His CB radio handle was "Gospel Singer". He was a School Bus Driver for Dayton Public Schools with 15 years of service and he and the children on the bus would sing Jesus Loves Me. J.D. was a member of the Community Harvest Church, and a member of Teamsters #957. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Team. J.D. sold Avon and was known as the "Avon Man". Preceded in death by his granddaughter Lorie Montgomery, son-in-law Woody Mowen, 3 brothers and 7 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Lorene (Rose) Burton, 3 daughters Theresa (John) Smith, Elaine Mowen and Rhonda (Donnie) Hines, his sister Joyce (Larry) Lefkowitz, 2 sisters-in-law Sue Burton and Maxine (Larry) Whitfield, brother-in-law Frank (Louella) Rose, 5 grandchildren Christine (John) Simmons, David (Kimberly) Smith, Jennifer Montgomery, Charles Montgomery, Jessica (Josh) Kaufman, 8 great-grandchildren, special friend Melinda Cox, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, with Pastor Duane Harvey officiating. Entombment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. (1 ½ hour prior to service) at the church on Friday. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN 38105 in Mr. Burton's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown. Please share condolences at



