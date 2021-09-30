springfield-news-sun logo
BURTON, Frances Marie

Frances Marie Burton, 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, Service will be held on

Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street, Mulberry Street

Entrance, Visitation will be at 12 noon until time of service which be at 1:00 pm with

Pastor Ernest C. Brown Sr.

Officiating and Pastor Curtis Burton Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements

entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

