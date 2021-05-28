springfield-news-sun logo
Burtis, Robert L.

Robert L. Burtis

5/30/1964 - 5/28/2020

The Broken Chain

We little knew that morning, that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide; and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same;

but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.



