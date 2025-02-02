Bursey, Billy G.



age 90, departed this life Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM, on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



