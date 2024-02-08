Burruss, Linda S.



age 69, departed this life on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation Monday, Feb 12th at 9AM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memorial Service 9:30AM. Family will receive friends 10AM. Service to follow 10:30 AM at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com



