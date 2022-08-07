BUROKER, Mary Kathleen



Kathy was born May 9, 1945, to Delmas and Margaret Gray in Mt. Victory, Ohio, and passed away July 23, 2022, in Navarre Beach, Florida.



She married Gary Buroker and had 2 children and 6 grandchildren in their 55 years of marriage.



Kathy graduated from Bowling Green University with a major in Home Economics. She taught in public schools for 20 years including working until retirement in the GRAD program at the Joint Vocational School in Clark County, Ohio, which worked with teen parents. She was successful in improving the lives of these mothers and their children and loved her students.



She was a loving and supporting wife who enjoyed being with and sharing her life with her family and her many friends from the various communities she had lived in. She was her grandchildren's number one fan in all their activities, attending as many events as possible even while living out of state.



She loved the beach and spent many vacations there until she retired to live at the beach full time.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Buroker; daughter, Christie (Tim) Young; son, Brady (Jane) Buroker; grandchildren, Devin Young, Caiden Young, Brenna Young, Katie Buroker, Chris Buroker, and Allie Buroker; sister, Norma Baker; and sister-in-law Donna Gray.



In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Clark State College Foundation Springfield, Ohio, to the Kathy and Gary Buroker Scholarship Fund. https://www.clarkstate.edu/community/about-us/foundation/donate/



A celebration for her life is being planned later this year in Ohio.

