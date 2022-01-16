BURNETTE, Robert C.



Of Hamilton died Friday, January 14, 2022, at age 86. He was born in Middletown, OH, on August 31, 1935, the son of George C. and Geneva (Horn) Burnette. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1953. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955 to 1959 as an Aviation Electronics Technician. After the Navy, he worked at AK Steel for 30 years during which he studied electrical engineering at Miami University. He was also a fourth-generation brick mason, having learned the trade from his Uncle Harry. Bricks he laid still support homes, churches, and shops all around Hamilton and Fairfield. During his long life he liked to relax at various restaurants and go to record stores. He especially loved jazz and early rock n' roll—Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Earl Klugh, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley. Bob is survived by his wife Reba; sons Robert (Jane) Burnette, Fairfield Township and David (Sandy) Burnette, Louisville, KY; five grandchildren: Eric Burnette, Jenna (Nick) Wirsch, Evan (Anna) Burnette,



Christopher Burnette, Lee (Liz) Burnette; and 6 great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Lucia Burnette, Eli and Nicole Wirsch, Cooper and Sofie Burnette; sisters-in-law Linda Burnette, Ina "Flo" (Jack) Gill, Mary K. Johnson, Wilma



(Geoffrey) Lucken, and brother-in-law Homer (Regina)



Johnson. Bob also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and cousins that were dear to him throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas G. Burnette, and Robert and David's mother Sherrin (Shane) Burnette. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating.



Entombment will follow at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Imman-uel Lutheran School, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences available at



