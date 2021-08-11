BURNETT, Emily Jean



39, of South Charleston, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. She was born June 26, 1982, in Springfield the daughter of Lawrence T. "Tim" and Nancy (Knox) Lange. Emily worked



as the office manager in the



music department at Wittenberg University. Survivors include her parents, her fiancé: Mike Hawk; five children,



Cadence Burnett, Dylan Hawk, Adriana Hawk, David Hawk and Jarrod Hawk; four siblings, Larry and Lori Lange, Erin and Nathan Sallee, Rachel and Brian Day and Travis Flarida; 11



nieces and nephews, Joshua and Gregory Lange, Grant and Kassidy Driskill, Kyla Greenwood, Sidney and Andrew Sallee, Marah, Brandon and Zachary Day and Star Flarida and several other aunts, uncles and cousins; close friends, Jessica White, Tahlia Jael, Annie Neff, Alissa Dihrkop and Carrie Glaser. She was preceded in death by her mom, Lynn Lange and grandparents, Carl and Edna Knox. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dylan and



Cadence's college fund c/o Edward Jones, 805 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503.

