Burky, Albert John



Albert John Burky, age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on August 9, 2024. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. For complete obituary and Celebration of Life details, visit the Tobias Funeral Home website at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the A. J. Burky Fund for



Experiential Learning, which will allow UD biology students to gain hands-on experience in research and work with faculty who will guide and mentor them. To make a contribution, visit https://udayton.edu/wesoar/give.php. Select "Make a Gift Online" and type "A. J. Burky Fund for Experiential Learning (Endowment)" into the "Select Fund Designation(s)" field.



