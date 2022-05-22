BURKHOLDER,



Dorothy Ann



Age 86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, at Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington. She was born in Orrville, Ohio, on September 7, 1935, daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Shoup) Kornhaus. Dorothy worked as a secretary at the Clark County JVS for 28 years before retiring. In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener in Clark County for many years. She found great enjoyment in caring for her garden and her home. Dorothy loved shopping, especially QVC on TV and was an avid reader. She was a member of First Baptist Church and later faithfully attended North Hampton Community Church. Survivors include her three



children, Linda Ackerman, Jeff (Selene) Burkholder and Mike (Tami) Burkholder; grandchildren, Gregg, Brandon, Derek, Ryan, Katy and Kara, along with two great-grandchildren, IvahGray and Emma. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Burkholder in 1983 and two brothers,



William and James Kornhaus. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Dorothy's life will begin at 1:00pm, Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made in Dorothy's name to Clark County Master



Gardener's or to the North Hampton Community Church.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



