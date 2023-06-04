Burkhardt, Phillip Axel



Phillip Axel Burkhardt, age 80, of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on May 15, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on April 21, 1943 in Bryn Mawr, PA to the late Phillip Housel Burkhardt and Patricia (Longsdorf) Burkhardt. In addition to his parents Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Burkhardt. Phil is survived by his wife Karen (Storer) Burkhardt; sons, Phillip D and Timothy S Burkhardt; daughter Angela (Burkhardt) Lyonsmith; son-in-law, Daniel Lyonsmith; granddaughters, Seneca, Adelei and Zinnea; brothers, John (Kathy) and Robert Burkhardt; and beloved friends Irv and Judy Sentz of Dumfries, VA. Phil grew up in Wayne, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Radnor High School and earned a BA in Economics from Wittenberg University of Ohio. He retired from NCR after 34 years as a Programmer and Systems Analyst. He was an accomplished athlete setting records in high jump and competing in the PA state basketball championship in high school. Phil achieved a hole in one in golf in 2002, scored 299 and 300 games in bowling and was one of Dayton's finest slow pitch softball players. He was a committed fan for all Philadelphia pro sport teams. Phil enjoyed playing the guitar, writing poetry and took great pride in actively working to see the first African American president elected. He enjoyed food and caring for people by preparing or providing a fine meal. His main love was his family, especially his three granddaughters. A celebration and remembrance of his life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Parkview Church on 3713 Benner Rd. Visitation from 10-11am; services to follow at 11am officiated by Pastor Thomas Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton Foundation located at 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, OH 45420 designated in memory of Phillip Burkhardt for their exceptional care, or to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine's Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease for frontotemporal dementia research at https://www.brain.northwestern.edu/about/giving.html. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

