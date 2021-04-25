X

BURKHARDT, Jesse Elmer


Jesse Elmer Burkhardt, 91 of Middletown, passed away

Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Laurels of Middletown. He was born May 2, 1929, in Morgan County, KY, the son of

Isaac and Bessie (Hester) Burkhardt. Jesse was a former Restaurant/Bar Owner and formerly served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonia (Jerry) Woodside and his son Steven Burkhardt. He also leaves grandchildren, Gerrilyn Burchwell, Anthony Woodside, Scarlet Guy, Chris and Stevie Burkhardt along with several great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.




