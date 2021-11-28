springfield-news-sun logo
X

BURKEY, CATHERINE

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BURKEY (Alexa),

Catherine M.

Age 66 of Medway, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 24th 2021. She was born and raised in Lowell, MA, and was very proud of being from the Boston area. She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa Gudgell and John Alexa, stepfather Jim Gudgell, brother Jimmy Alexa and the father of her daughter, Richard Burkey. Catherine is survived by her soulmate Sherman Lay, daughter and son-in-law: Tina and Josh McCullough, grandchildren Dillon and Caitlyn. Also numerous family in Boston and dear local friends. Funeral service will be 2 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, with visitation from 12 to 2 PM, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 West Main Street, Fairborn Ohio. Please join the family for a celebration of Catherine's life immediately following the funeral at the Rona Banquet Hall, 1043 Rona Parkway Dr. Fairborn OH 45324.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Fairborn

104 West Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.morris-sons.com

In Other News
1
BREWER, WILLARD
2
HARRIS, Charlia
3
GALLIENNE, Jane
4
GAIER, Paul
5
HUELSMAN, Wanda
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top