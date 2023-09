Burkett, Virgil "Mike"



age 96, passed away at the VA Hospice Unit on September 16, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with the funeral service starting at 11am. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/