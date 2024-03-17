Burkett, Nancy

Burkett (Loudenslager), Nancy Lou



Nancy Lou Burkett, age 82, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2024. She was born on March 27, 1941, to the late Jesse Nathaniel and Dorothy Charlotte (Holbrook) Loudenslager in Mason, Michigan. She was an Administrative Assistant at Northmont City Schools for 15 years before she retired. Nancy was a member of Salem Church of God for numerous years. Her family would say that she was an extremely talented seamstress and she enjoyed quilting and sewing to make the most beautiful pieces. In her spare time, she tended to her flower garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her loved ones. Nancy is survived by her children: Todd (Terri) Burkett of New York, Cheryl (Darrin) Bigony of Tipp City, & Kevin (Amy) Burkett of Texas, grandchildren: Matthew, Moriah, Micah, Ethan, Max, Madison, Miana, Hudson, great grandson: Ace, sisters: Carol Matteson, & Kay (Don) Kuipers, sister-in-law: Eva Loudenslager, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother: Martin Loudenslager, and sister: Loreane Mutz. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of her service at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter 6077 Far Hills Ave #117 Dayton, OH 45459) in Nancy's memory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



