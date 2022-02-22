BURKE, Ruth L.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Trinity Community. Ruth was a wonderful wife and mother who always supported her family and was kind and respectful to everyone. She was known for her baking skills, especially her wedding cakes. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Charles E.; sisters, Helen J. Jaques and Betty Jo Preston. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Sue Burke of TN, Daniel and



Janice Burke of Lebanon, Mark and Melanie Burke of MI; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Bob Vogelman officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon, Thursday until service time. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's memory.

