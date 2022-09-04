BURKE, Michael J.



Michael J. Burke, age 54, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2022; beloved husband of Krista (nee Kraynak) for 22 years; loving father of Aidan; beloved son of Julie (nee Norton) and the late Joseph Burke; dear brother of Kate Beverick (Tim), Ellen Simoson, Anne McNally (Christopher), Susan Pero (Brian), Tom (Susanne) and Molly Boyer (Matt); uncle of 14 nieces and nephews; great uncle of 2; and son-in-law to Edward and Joanne Kraynak; and brother-in-law to Adam (Meegan) Kraynak. Mike was born May 3, 1968. He graduated from John Carroll University in 1991 with a B.A. in History. Mike spent summers working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, MI, in several roles. The island and Northern Michigan always held a special place in Mike's heart. He went on to work at the Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland in several capacities and was recognized in 1994 as The Ritz-Carlton Employee of the Year.



In 1996, Mike enrolled in the Cleveland Heights Police Academy. He worked for the Lake County Sheriff's Office on road patrol and as a detective. Mike joined the Kettering Police Department in 2002. He served the Kettering Community for 18 years in many capacities. He was a road patrol officer, a Public Information Officer, an Accident Investigator, a SWAT negotiator, a bike patrol officer and a detective. He was a parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mike was a devoted family man. He enjoyed vacationing at the Lake Erie Islands with family and the four B's, listening to music, and reading. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness to others.



The family would like to thank Graceworks at Home, especially Dan, DeShauri, Bethany, Melissa, Doug, Clint, Inez, Josie, Lynette, Robin, and Sean; the staff at Ohio Hospice of Dayton, Dr. Neel and Dr. Hossini of UC Health, Nurse Jim and Nurse Shannon, Michelle Caban, and Whitney Taverna of the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapters.



Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Interment immediately following Mass at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kettering Police Foundation or the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapters. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

