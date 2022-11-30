BURKE, Ewell Wilbert



88, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at Kettering Miamisburg "Sycamore Medical Center".



Ewell is survived by his loving spouse, Deloris and sons, Danny (Debbie) and David (Tammy); grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah), Katie, Kyle, Jenny (Chris), Kristi, Kim; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ethan, Alexis, Mallory, Sam, Lily, Aiden, Orion, Julia, Robert, Angie, and Jamie. Ewell will also be missed by his many cousins, nephews, nieces, and longtime friends, Ronald Parks, Cassie Canter, Kim and Tom Potter; and his great morning coffee friends at McDonald's.



Ewell was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Corda Burke (Caudel) of Colfax (Flemming County), Kentucky.



Special thanks are extended to Dr. Richard Chamberlain and the attending physicians at the Kettering Miamisburg (Sycamore) ER, ICU, and medical center departments as well as Lindsey Ellis, STNA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ewell's honor to the charity of your choice.



Visitation for Ewell will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Burke family.

