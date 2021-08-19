BURGER, Jesse Leroy



94, of Beavercreek, was born in Greene County on March 26, 1927, to Raymond Burger and Nora Swigart. He died peacefully with his family surrounding him on August 16. He was



preceded in death by his parents; sister Catherine; brothers Robert, Earl, and Alan; and his great-granddaughter



Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Louise; sons Stephen (Connie), Ken (Richard Vandergriff); daughters Debbie (Steve Connett), and Cheryl Burger Shenk. He is



survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 22 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. at Hawker United Church of Christ in Beavercreek, with a Memorial Service following at 4:00 PM. For further



information, go to Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek



Chapel.

