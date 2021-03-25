X

BURDEN, Rosemary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

BURDEN, Rosemary Lee

Rosemary Lee Burden, 89, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Rosemary was born on February 21, 1932, in Youngs, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Emory

Hershel and Mary Ellen (Hoffer) Perdue. She was

united in marriage on October 23, 1951, to the late Hugh C. Burden. Rosemary is survived by one daughter, Mary Marlene Rose and husband Roy, two sons, Larry Steven Burden and wife Karen, David Wayne

Burden and wife Belinda, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Susie Kunz, Nancy Knauff and

husband Maurice.

Along with Rosemary's parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway, Ohio.

Burial will follow at the Old Hoffer Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.


www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, LLC

6500 Ohio 348

Otway, OH

45657

http://www.botkinfh.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.