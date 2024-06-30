Burchnell, Clarence Richard "Dick"



Clarence R. "Dick" Burchnell, age 81 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Grove City, Ohio. He was born on January 17, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Foster and Rachel (Eaton) Burchnell. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Paulette M. Burchnell and siblings: Shirley Lyons, Donna Tirey, Raymond "Corkey" Burchnell and Mike Burchnell. He leaves behind his three loving daughters: Missy (David), Alicia, and Nikki, grandchildren: Lindsey (Jeremy), Seth, Mikayla (Nate), Rebekah (Manhal), Gaven, Robbie, MaryAlice, and Chloe, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dick served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Turnall Machine and Gear and was always finding a new DIY project for his home or tinkering with something. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Dick will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





