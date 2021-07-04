BURCH, Daniel
Age 30, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with
Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory
Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/