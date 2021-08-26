BURBRIDGE, Jean Harlow
Beloved wife of the late Doc Burbridge. Loving mother of Wendell (Angela) Burbridge, LaRon Burbridge and the late James Burbridge. Devoted grandmother of 7. Adored great-grandmother of 8. Cherished sister of Mary McClellan. Passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
