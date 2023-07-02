Burbick, Thomas "Tom"



Thomas L Burbick formerly of Middletown Ohio passed away on June 12 2023 in Lakeland FL. Tom was born June 25 1935 in Alliance, Ohio. Graduated from Middletown High School. After graduation, Tom honorably served his nation in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was proceeded in death by his parents Elmer and Mary Burbick and sister JoAnn Rhodes. He is survived by his wife Ann Burbick and 6 children Jessica Gainey, Thomas Burbick, Susan Weil, Julie Parker, F. Dale Sprague and Tina Ferrucci.



