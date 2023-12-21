Burbage, Gary



Robert Gary Burbage, age 80 of Vandalia, Ohio and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Saturday, December 16, 2023 at his residence. He retired in 1996 from Trotwood City School District where he taught middle school science for 30 years and enjoyed golfing, camping, hiking and traveling. Gary was born November 24, 1943 at home on Starling Road in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Ray Allen and Margaret (Meranda) Burbage. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother  Kenneth Burbage.



Mr. Burbage is survived by his wife of 52 years  Linda (Massie) Burbage whom he married July 9, 1971; one son  Brad Burbage and wife Amy of Indianapolis, Indiana; two granddaughters  Caroline and Allie Burbage; one sister  Jane Benson and husband Ralph of Bethel, Ohio; one sister-in-law  Jeanne Evans and husband Bob of Centerville, Ohio; one niece  Emily Reis and husband Patrick of Michigan and six great nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 22, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M.  1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.



