Buono, Mark Lo

LOBUONO, Mark Anthony



Age 65, of South Lyon, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born on April 11, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Daniel J. and Ruth M. (Wocher) LoBuono. On March 9, 1979, he married the love of his life, Anita Crawford at Sacred Heart Church. He was educated at St. Veronica School, graduating from Badin High School in 1975, and had a B.S. in computer science. He was employed at General Electric in software development for over 30 years, after which he established his own consulting business, SDS, LLC. He is survived by his wife Anita; his children, Victor and Joanna LoBuono; his sister Denise (late Terry) Holderbach; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Albert D. Hinkel director at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com