BUNGER, Norma Jean



93, formerly of Lewisburg passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Inn at Christine Valley in Canfield, Ohio, surrounded by her family. Born September 26, 1929, daughter of the late P.H. and Hazel (Wilt) Burris. Preceded in death by (2) brothers, Marion Burris and Jack Burris, daughter-in-law Marcia Bunger, and daughter Susan Bunger. Graduate of Lewisburg High School in 1947. She married Russell Bunger June 2, 1949, and raised (6) children. In 1969 they moved to Boardman, Ohio, then later moved to Rochester, NY. Norma settled in Sylvania, Ohio, so she would be close to her children. She was very active in her church, Sylvania United Church of Christ, and loved to garden. She was always outside either mowing her yard or taking care of her beautiful flowers. The last five years, she has lived in Canfield, Ohio, where she was right down the street from her daughter and family. Left to cherish fond memories are her children, Steven Bunger of Lewisburg, OH, Sheri Frick (John) of Evart, MI, Sally Acri (Pat) of Canfield, OH, Samuel Bunger (Liz) of Rochester, NY, and Shawn Bunger of Oakland, CA, along with her 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her family would like to express their deepest appreciation to everyone at the Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care. A graveside service will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences, www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

