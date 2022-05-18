springfield-news-sun logo
X

BUNCH, Fred

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUNCH, III, Fred

Age 72, passed away peacefully on May 9 surrounded by

family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beatrice Bunch, and son Fred D. Miles. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Stephanie Renee; Son,

Anthony Miles; Daughters, LaTanga Miles and Fredrika Ardoin; Sister, Brenda Knowlin; plus a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fred will be deeply missed! A memorial of Fred's life will be held 2pm - 4pm, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
2
GERON, Doug
3
GARRISON-WHITT, Linda
4
MANN, Christine
5
GRISS, Rickard
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top