BUMILLER, William N. "Bill"



Age 90, died surrounded by family on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Theodore M. and Elizabeth R. Bumiller. He is survived by his three sons,



William K. of Los Angeles, CA, Mark (Tami) of Redmond, WA, and David (Linda) of Kettering, Ohio; six grandchildren, Sarah, Anna (Craig), Emily, Elizabeth, Tess, and Liam; a great-grandchild, Chloe; and four siblings-in-law, Pauline H. Davis, Faith B. (Davis) Lee, John C. Davis II and Ruth Ann (Daugherty) Bumiller. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Alden (Davis) Bumiller; and his three siblings, Theodore R. Bumiller, Margot (Bumiller) Cormier and Mary Elizabeth (Bumiller) Braun.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 22 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oakwood, Ohio, followed by a visitation in the church cloister. Burial in Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH. Gifts in Bill's memory may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 3766 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. A special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Oakwood, especially Jackie and Julianna, for their excellent care. Condolences may be sent to the family by signing the guestbook at www.routsong.com.

