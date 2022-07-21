BULP, Delores A.



89 of Springfield, flew away with her Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Springfield Masonic Community surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Marys, Ohio, on May 7, 1933, the daughter of Joseph and Goldie Mae (Shimp) Wurster. She was a member of High Street Church of the Nazarene and loved being outside enjoying the sunshine, her Roses and Lily of the Valley. Her words of wisdom, strength and encouragement will be forever missed. She was a strong and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Kurt (Joyce) Bubp, Roxanne (Nick) Kneisley and Melissa (Jon) Young; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters and spouse, Marjorie Heppard and Marilyn (Larry) Hecht. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 1999; son, Dan in 2017; two sisters, Gwen Walters and Patricia Cook; and two brothers-in-law, Don Heppard and Fred Cook. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the third floor Rickley Hall at the Masonic Community and Affinity Hospice for the compassion and personal care you gave our mother and to us. No words can express our thanks. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in High Street Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the church, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

