BULLWINKEL, Robert A. "Bob"



74, of Springfield, passed away November 11, 2022, in his home. Bob was born April 11, 1948, in Rockville Centre, New York, the son of Andrew F. and Mary E. (Werland) Bullwinkel. He spent many years working at the Springview Developmental Center. He was an avid animal lover and dedicated much of his life to his dogs, Boo and Justy. In his spare time, he also enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows. He is survived by two children, Sarah (Michael) Blair and Tony Bullwinkel; two grandchildren, River and Skye Blair; sister, Betty Reflogle; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2018; and a sister, Barb. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 - 12 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Burial of Ashes will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Humane Society.

