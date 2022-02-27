BULLOCK, Charles

BULLOCK, Sr., Charles E. "Chuck"



Age 86 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He was born November 23, 1935, in Carter County,



Tennessee, the son of the late James and Dorothy Bullock. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Kevin Edward Matheney; 6 siblings; sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Tepelides and Virginia Tepelides. Chuck is survived by his wife, Penelope "Penny;" children, Charles E. (Lisa) Bullock Jr., Christopher Bullock, Evangeline Noelle (Karl Streuber), Nicole (Derek) Bowyer, Diana Bullock; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Travis) Wade, William (Amanda) Matheney, Mara Patrick,



Philip (Tahana) Young, Max Streuber, Erek Bowyer, Charlie Bullock III, Evan Bullock; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Alexander



Tepelides; as well as many amazing friends and loyal dog, Bosco. Chuck is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, (4865 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440). The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Hospice of Dayton, in Chuck's memory. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

