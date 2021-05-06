BULL, Virginia C.



Age 83 of Union, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home. She was born



October 13, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ruth M. and William Grover Barnard, Jr. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Bull; brother, William Grover (Janet) Barnard, III; brother-in-law, Melvin Byrne and sister-in-law, Beulah Wilson. Virginia is survived by her three daughters, Loree (Kevin) Connors of Westlake, Ohio,



Kathryn (Donald) Keel of Tipp City, Ohio, and Christine



(David) Hooper of Westlake, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Ludwig, Aimee (Mike) Wrubel, Kelly (Matthew) Case, Ashley Amos, Claire Keel, Jonathan (Lauren) Hooper, Colin (Leah) Hooper and Ryan Hooper; great-grandchildren, Liberty (Tyler) Guthrie, Logan Case, Landon Case, Colton Allen, Julius Macken, Clara Mae Hooper, Alice Virginia Hooper, Elsie June Hooper; great-great-grandchildren, Kyler and Kayl Guthrie; siblings, John (Linda) Barnard, Patricia Wohn, Frank (Frances) Barnard and Bonnee Byrne; sister-in-law, Ruth Baker; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Virginia grew up in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and attended Bowling Green University where she met her husband Bob of 52 years. They settled in Vandalia, Ohio, raised three daughters, and she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Wright State University. She worked alongside her husband for many years at BSF, Inc, the manufacturing



business they co-founded in 1975. In her retirement years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and spending time with her large family and dear friends. She was an active member of Grace Gathering where she loved to worship and study God's word. She was a talented artist, enjoyed gardening, animals and nature and was loved by all who were blessed to know her. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her services will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Robert. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

